VP Advocacy & Partnerships (Washington, DC) Research & develop Public Health (PH) programs to transform gender norms & promote healthy masculinities. Promote gender justice, prevent violence & improve health by engaging men & boys. Overseas travel 30%. MPH or related & 5 yrs sr. mgmt exp developing & managing PH programs on male gender norms, masculinities, gender equality & sexual/reproductive health. Exp researching gender issues & scaling up PH interventions & related advocacy initiatives & building partnerships. Mail resume to R. Boriskin, Promundo-US, 1367 Connecticut Ave NW, #310, Washington, DC 20036.