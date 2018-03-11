Clinical Nutrition

Consultant

Provide nutritional counseling, conduct comprehensive nutritional evaluations, create full and personalized therapeutic nutrition plans for various conditions, follow patients’ progress, develop and offer classes on environmental education and nutrition related topics to patients. M.S. in Clinical Nutrition required. 40 hrs/wk. If interested, mail resumes to Kaplan Clinic, 6829 Elm St. Ste.300, Mclean VA 22101