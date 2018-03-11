CLINICAL NUTRITION CONSULTANT

KAPLAN CLINIC
22101
Mar 11, 2018
Mar 24, 2018
Consulting, Healthcare
Full Time

Clinical Nutrition

Consultant

Provide nutritional counseling, conduct comprehensive nutritional evaluations, create full and personalized therapeutic nutrition plans for various conditions, follow patients’ progress, develop and offer classes on environmental education and nutrition related topics to patients. M.S. in Clinical Nutrition required. 40 hrs/wk. If interested, mail resumes to Kaplan Clinic, 6829 Elm St. Ste.300, Mclean VA 22101

