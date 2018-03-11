IT POSITIONS
IT POSITIONS: Synchronisys Inc. has permanent F/T positions for Sales Engnrs, Proj Mgrs/Leads, Prog Analysts/ Sys Analysts/Qua Analsyts/ Bus Analysts/Lead Analysts, Project Leaders, Tech. Leads, Market Research Analysts, Accountants. Job Location: Sterling, VA and other unanticipated loc’ns in the US.
All positions except Mkt Research Analysts and Accountants may reqr reloc’n. Resumes to: Synchronisys, Inc., 45240 Business Ct, Ste 150, Sterling VA 20166.