IT POSITIONS

Employer
Synchronisys, Inc.
Location
Sterling
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

IT POSITIONS: Synchronisys Inc. has permanent F/T positions for Sales Engnrs, Proj Mgrs/Leads, Prog Analysts/ Sys Analysts/Qua Analsyts/ Bus Analysts/Lead Analysts, Project Leaders, Tech. Leads, Market Research Analysts, Accountants. Job Location: Sterling, VA and other unanticipated loc’ns in the US.

All positions except Mkt Research Analysts and Accountants may reqr reloc’n. Resumes to: Synchronisys, Inc., 45240 Business Ct, Ste 150, Sterling VA 20166.

