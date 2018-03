You need to sign in or create an account to save

HR Specialist: Prepare and maintain employment records, and process hiring-related paperwork; maintain and update human resources documents; interpret and explain human resources policies, procedures, laws, standards, or regulations. 2-yr exp. required. 40 hrs/wk. If interested, mail resumes to Falcon Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. 21625 Ashgrove Ct. Sterling VA 20166