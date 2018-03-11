Digital Public Relations Specialist; Washington D.C. Duties: Execute all digital ad campaigns using various ad mgmt platforms; Liaise between advertising operations dept and clients &/or agencies to ensure best ad placement & optimal performance; Fix daily tech issues & handle internal & external inquiries; Develop client accts by documenting & updating advertising specs, trafficking & workflow procedures; Ensure creative adheres to tech specs including testing/troubleshooting third party ads; Create & traffic rich media tags as required for assigned campaigns; Handle addl. projects &/or tasks as needed to support the ad operations team. An MBA or similar required. Email resume to The Christian Post at hr@christianpost.com