DIGITAL PUBLIC RELATIONS SPECIALIST

Employer
THE CHRISTIAN POST
Location
20036
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
Marketing and Public Relations
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Digital Public Relations Specialist; Washington D.C. Duties: Execute all digital ad campaigns using various ad mgmt platforms; Liaise between advertising operations dept and clients &/or agencies to ensure best ad placement & optimal performance; Fix daily tech issues & handle internal & external inquiries; Develop client accts by documenting & updating advertising specs, trafficking & workflow procedures; Ensure creative adheres to tech specs including testing/troubleshooting third party ads; Create & traffic rich media tags as required for assigned campaigns; Handle addl. projects &/or tasks as needed to support the ad operations team. An MBA or similar required. Email resume to The Christian Post at hr@christianpost.com

