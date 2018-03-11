SENIOR STAFF ACCOUNTANT
- Employer
- COMMON GROUND
- Location
- 20009
- Posted
- Mar 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 24, 2018
- Function
- Accountant
- Industry
- Nonprofit
- Hours
- Full Time
Senior Staff Accountant needed by Search for Common Ground in Washington, DC to assist Finance Dept. of int'l nonprofit working w/ multiple donors rltd to dvlpg countries & countries facing civil conflict & violence. Send resumes to James Harris, HR, Search for Common Ground, 1601 Connecticut Ave, NW, Ste 200, Washington, DC 20009.