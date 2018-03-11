Communications Specialist

Employer
HASNA INC.
Location
Washington D.C.
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
Communications
Industry
Other
Hours
Full Time

Communications Specialist in Washington, DC. Establish & maintain cooperative relationships with community reps & public interest groups; plan & direct development & communication of conflict resolution & peace-building programs; write press releases & other media communications. Bachelor’s Deg (or foreign equiv) in Public Relations, Communications or English + 12 mos of exp in job offrd or as Program Coordinator req’d. Mail resume to HASNA INC., Attn: HR, 5151 Wisconsin Ave NW, Ste 375, Washington, DC 20016.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

More searches like this