RF Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Provide Radio Frequency and/or wireless transmission design. Design, plan and oversee installation and maintenance of wireless radio communications system. Apply at www.sprint.jobs, Req #238968BR. Sprint is a background screening, drug screening, and E-Verify participating employer and considers qualified candidates with criminal histories consistent with applicable law. EOE Minorities/Females/

Protected Veterans/Disabled.