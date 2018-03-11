RF ENGINEER III

Employer
SPRINT CORPORATION
Location
20190
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
Engineer
Industry
Engineering
Hours
Full Time

RF Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Provide Radio Frequency and/or wireless transmission design. Design, plan and oversee installation and maintenance of wireless radio communications system. Apply at www.sprint.jobs, Req #238968BR. Sprint is a background screening, drug screening, and E-Verify participating employer and considers qualified candidates with criminal histories consistent with applicable law. EOE Minorities/Females/

Protected Veterans/Disabled.

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

More searches like this