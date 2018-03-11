RF ENGINEER III
- Employer
- SPRINT CORPORATION
- Location
- 20190
- Posted
- Mar 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 24, 2018
- Function
- Engineer
- Industry
- Engineering
- Hours
- Full Time
RF Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Provide Radio Frequency and/or wireless transmission design. Design, plan and oversee installation and maintenance of wireless radio communications system. Apply at www.sprint.jobs, Req #238968BR. Sprint is a background screening, drug screening, and E-Verify participating employer and considers qualified candidates with criminal histories consistent with applicable law. EOE Minorities/Females/
Protected Veterans/Disabled.
Similar jobs
-
New
-
New
-