Citrix Senior Systems Engineer

Employer
Cambridge Associates
Location
Arlington
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
IT
Industry
Technology and Software
Hours
Full Time

Cambridge Associates seeks Citrix Senior Systems Engineer in Arlington VA. Install, configure, maintain system hardware/software supporting Windows/Citrix systems: system administration including review problem/performance issues; identify/implement solutions; Windows system administration including Active Directory and Group Policy Objects in VMware environment; create/maintain system restore procedures/perform system backups. Reqs: Bach in Comp Sci, Elec Engg, IT Systems, or equiv. 5 yrs Citrix system admin exp and 5 yrs with virtualization technologies such as VMWARE/Hyper-V/XenServer (exp can be gained concurrently). Knowledge of: Virtual server methodologies; SAN storage, Dell Equallogic and DataDomain; Provisioning Server, Citrix Machine Creation, Netscaler, monitoring services such as EdgeSight; enabling printing within Citrix, ICA Client management; routed and routing protocols, network topologies, and technical flow and impact of Citrix traffic throughout a network over WAN. Systems Administration/Systems Engineering certification in Microsoft and Citrix. By resume to Ally Pasquariello (BR), IT Recruiter, Cambridge Associates, 125 High St, Boston MA 02110

