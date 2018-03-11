Cambridge Associates seeks Citrix Senior Systems Engineer in Arlington VA. Install, configure, maintain system hardware/software supporting Windows/Citrix systems: system administration including review problem/performance issues; identify/implement solutions; Windows system administration including Active Directory and Group Policy Objects in VMware environment; create/maintain system restore procedures/perform system backups. Reqs: Bach in Comp Sci, Elec Engg, IT Systems, or equiv. 5 yrs Citrix system admin exp and 5 yrs with virtualization technologies such as VMWARE/Hyper-V/XenServer (exp can be gained concurrently). Knowledge of: Virtual server methodologies; SAN storage, Dell Equallogic and DataDomain; Provisioning Server, Citrix Machine Creation, Netscaler, monitoring services such as EdgeSight; enabling printing within Citrix, ICA Client management; routed and routing protocols, network topologies, and technical flow and impact of Citrix traffic throughout a network over WAN. Systems Administration/Systems Engineering certification in Microsoft and Citrix. By resume to Ally Pasquariello (BR), IT Recruiter, Cambridge Associates, 125 High St, Boston MA 02110