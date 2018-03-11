TELECOME DESIGN ENGINEER III

Employer
SPRINT CORPORATION
Location
20190
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Mar 24, 2018
Function
Engineer
Industry
Engineering, Telecommunications
Hours
Full Time

Telecom Design Engineer III, Sprint Corporation, Reston, VA. Research, design, plan, develop and evaluate new, advanced network technologies by translating requirements or strategic business objectives into final product design for projects that are highly complex. Apply at www.sprint.jobs, Req # 238912BR. Sprint is a background screening, drug screening, and E-Verify participating employer and considers qualified candidates with criminal histories consistent with applicable law. EOE Minorities/Females/

Protected Veterans/Disabled.

