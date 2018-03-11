PANEL SAW OPERATOR - The Washington Wodworking Company located in Landover, MD is seeking a Panel Saw Operator for high end Union Cabinet/Millwork shop. Starting pay will range from $19.80/hr to $24.52/hr based on experience. Paid vacation, holidays. Health and 401K plan also offered. Please contact Pat Tuck at 301-341-2500 ext 336 or fax information to 301-341-2512.