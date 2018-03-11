Telecom Tech: Design, maint, repair & inst telecom systms & underground/air t.v. cables related work. Supv 4 wrks. 2 yrs exp in telecom tech or rel field. Exp must include 2 yrs of meas’g single mode multi-mode fiber optics, digital radio links, micrwave prgms & spctrum analyzer equip’t (ANRITSU-Cell Master). FT. Jobsite: Manassas, VA or may change jobsites in US as req. Multitec, LLC. 7540 Diplomat Dr., #101 Manassas, VA 20109