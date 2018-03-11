Telecom Tech
- Employer
- Multitec, LLC
- Location
- Manassas
- Posted
- Mar 11, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 24, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
Telecom Tech: Design, maint, repair & inst telecom systms & underground/air t.v. cables related work. Supv 4 wrks. 2 yrs exp in telecom tech or rel field. Exp must include 2 yrs of meas’g single mode multi-mode fiber optics, digital radio links, micrwave prgms & spctrum analyzer equip’t (ANRITSU-Cell Master). FT. Jobsite: Manassas, VA or may change jobsites in US as req. Multitec, LLC. 7540 Diplomat Dr., #101 Manassas, VA 20109
