IT: ITDR Inc has openings for multiple positions in Herndon, VA. Sr. Pentaho Dvlpr: Create & maintain ETLs, support the creation of an Enterprise ETL processes, ensure bus. req'mnts are being met & ensure data can be easily digested by BI tools. Softw Dvlpr: Dsgn, dvlp, & maintain new & existing sft apps, Write tech briefs, functional & tech dsgn documents, data schemas, & data descriptions. Store, retrieve, & manipulate data. Solutions Architect: Responsible for the successful delivery of proj's; Lead & mentor solution delivery team; Dsgn, propose, implement & deploy sft solutions & energy mgmt syst's. All positions req. Travel/reloc. to various unanticipated client locs thruout the U.S w/expenses paid by employer. Send Resume & position to: Director of HR, ITDR, Inc., 13800 Coppermine Road, Herndon, Virginia 20171