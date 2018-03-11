Fors Marsh Group seeks a Senior Scientist I in Arlington, VA. Duties: Apply sophisticated principles in fields of survey methodology & survey statistics to design, conduct, & execute complex survey sampling & weighting plans & analysis; Plan & coordinate survey design & execution; Technical lead on research projects - providing expertise & training on survey methodology & sampling & weighting. Write technical reports, briefings & proposals; Review of final deliverables to clients. MS in Survey Methodology, Statistics, or a related. 1 year of exp. in sampling & weighting of large-scale national surveys.

employment@

forsmarshgroup.com