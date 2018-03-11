LEAD BUSINESS INTELLIGENCE CONSULTANTS

Lead Business Intelligence Consultants sought by Third I, Inc., an established software company. Reqd: Master's or equiv. in Comp. Sci, Info. Sys. or related; or Engg. or Business with a CS, IS, or related concentration and 36 months' relevant industry exp. Will also accept Bachelor's or equiv. plus 5 years' progressive exp. in the above-stated fields and occupations. Position based out of corporate HQ in Vienna, VA and may require relocation to unanticipated US worksites. Please mail resume to: Attn: Amit Srivastava, Director, Third I, Inc., 8618 Westwood Center Drive, Ste 310, Vienna, VA 22182.

