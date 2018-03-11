DC TOUR GUIDE/NARRATOR WITH CDL LICENSE WANTED ASAP THIS WEEK - FULL TIME (DMV)

Employer
DC Tours and Transportation
Location
DMV AREA
Salary
Salary starts at $20 per hour up to $25 per hour
Posted
Mar 11, 2018
Closes
Apr 15, 2018
Function
Driver
Industry
Delivery and Transportation, Entertainment
Hours
Full Time

DC TOURS AND TRANSPORTATION is looking for experienced, personable and customer-service oriented tour guides/drivers for our tour company (VETS ARE WELCOMED). Driver/Guides must be knowledgeable, entertaining and able to handle group and private tours. The position requires driver to be Tour Guide who also will drive and also conduct lecture, a CDL license (Class B or C with (P) Passenger endorsement). Motor Vehicle Record must be clean, hold a current DOT Card, pass a drug test and background check. Salary starts at $20 per hour up to $25 per hour. INFORMATION NEEDED: 1) Resume 2) Valid CDL B or C Class w/ P Endorsement 3) DOT Card 4) Current copy of Motor Vehicle Record must be clean (30 days old) 5) Current Criminal History Record (CAN BE OBTAINED FROM DC POLICE HQ FOR ALL STATES) EMAIL OR FAX ALL INFORMATION TO: (301) 864-1686. DC TOURS & TRANSPORTATION Applications and interviews call and leave a massage at 202-526-1900

