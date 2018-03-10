Research Associate, Biodefense
- Location
- Washington, DC metropolitan area
- Salary
- $90,000-$110,000 per year + benefits
- Posted
- Mar 10, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 14, 2018
- Industry
- Public Policy / Public Affairs, Research
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Position Summary: The Research Associate supports the staff and Panel Members of the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense with research, policy analysis, and evaluation regarding the prevention, deterrence, preparedness for, surveillance and detection of, response to, attribution of, recovery from, and mitigation of naturally occurring, accidentally released, and intentionally introduced biological threats.
Essential Position Responsibilities:
- Supports the work of the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense, under the supervision of the Panel Executive Director
- Addresses a wide variety of domestic and international biodefense policy and other issues
- Researches and collects information, analyzes that information given a project's expressed goals, and presents findings to help inform Panel biodefense recommendations
- Drafts materials for inclusion in Panel reports for public distribution
- Drafts briefing materials, talking points, and remarks for approval by Panel co-directors
- Assists with Panel public and special focus meetings, events, media appearances, and speeches
- Develops, responds to, and maintains communications and relationships with public sector and private sector members of the biodefense community
Additional Performance Requirements:
- Doctoral degree in public health, biological science, or other relevant field
- Excellent analytical skills
- General knowledge of government and the policy-making environment
- Strong verbal (including public speaking), written, and interpersonal skills
- Ability to work independently, yet still be committed to the team
- Ability to multi-task, work under pressure, and meet deadlines
- Highly organized, especially at follow-up and prioritizing
- Initiative with the energy, motivation, and endurance to work in an evolving, fast-paced environment
- Thorough understanding of a variety of qualitative and quantitative research, analysis, and evaluation methodologies
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office and MS Project
- Demonstrated research and communications skills
- Demonstrated experience producing research and other reports
- Demonstrated problem-solving ability
- Five years relevant work experience
