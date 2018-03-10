Research Associate, Biodefense

Employer
Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense
Location
Washington, DC metropolitan area
Salary
$90,000-$110,000 per year + benefits
Posted
Mar 10, 2018
Closes
Apr 14, 2018
Function
Analyst, Research
Industry
Public Policy / Public Affairs, Research
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

Position Summary:  The Research Associate supports the staff and Panel Members of the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense with research, policy analysis, and evaluation regarding the prevention, deterrence, preparedness for, surveillance and detection of, response to, attribution of, recovery from, and mitigation of naturally occurring, accidentally released, and intentionally introduced biological threats.

Essential Position Responsibilities:

  • Supports the work of the Blue Ribbon Study Panel on Biodefense, under the supervision of the Panel Executive Director
  • Addresses a wide variety of domestic and international biodefense policy and other issues
  • Researches and collects information, analyzes that information given a project's expressed goals, and presents findings to help inform Panel biodefense recommendations
  • Drafts materials for inclusion in Panel reports for public distribution
  • Drafts briefing materials, talking points, and remarks for approval by Panel co-directors
  • Assists with Panel public and special focus meetings, events, media appearances, and speeches
  • Develops, responds to, and maintains communications and relationships with public sector and private sector members of the biodefense community

Additional Performance Requirements:

  • Doctoral degree in public health, biological science, or other relevant field
  • Excellent analytical skills
  • General knowledge of government and the policy-making environment
  • Strong verbal (including public speaking), written, and interpersonal skills
  • Ability to work independently, yet still be committed to the team
  • Ability to multi-task, work under pressure, and meet deadlines
  • Highly organized, especially at follow-up and prioritizing
  • Initiative with the energy, motivation, and endurance to work in an evolving, fast-paced environment
  • Thorough understanding of a variety of qualitative and quantitative research, analysis, and evaluation methodologies
  • Excellent knowledge of MS Office and MS Project
  • Demonstrated research and communications skills
  • Demonstrated experience producing research and other reports
  • Demonstrated problem-solving ability
  • Five years relevant work experience

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Research Associate, Biodefense

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this