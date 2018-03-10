Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly
- Employer
- Lowe's
- Location
- Chantilly, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 10, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 14, 2018
- Ref
- Chantilly Lowe's
- Function
- Customer Service, Retail Sales Associate
- Industry
- Retail
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they live!
We have the following positions available, apply today for an immediate interview:
- Cashiers
- Head Cashiers
- Sales Specialists
- Receiver's
- Sales Floor Specialist's
Apply today at www.jobs.lowes.com or come in to: 13856 Metrotech Dr. Chantilly, Virginia 20151
Please call 703-376-6300 with any questions.