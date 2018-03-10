Immediate Hire! Apply today Lowe's of Chantilly

Employer
Lowe's
Location
Chantilly, Virginia
Posted
Mar 10, 2018
Closes
Apr 14, 2018
Ref
Chantilly Lowe's
Function
Customer Service, Retail Sales Associate
Industry
Retail
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

Do you love where you work? We can help! Join us at the Chantilly Lowe's. We are seeking dedicated associates to help customer's love where they live!

We have the following positions available, apply today for an immediate interview:

  • Cashiers
  • Head Cashiers
  • Sales Specialists
  • Receiver's
  • Sales Floor Specialist's

Apply today at www.jobs.lowes.com or come in to: 13856 Metrotech Dr. Chantilly, Virginia 20151

Please call 703-376-6300 with any questions.

 

 

