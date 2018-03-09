Trusts and Estates Paralegal – Tysons Corner

Well known law firm with a strong Tysons Corner presence has an immediate need for a Trusts and Estates Paralegal. The primary responsibilities will include: administration in VA, MD, and DC estates; maintain and prepare all trust and probate accounts, prepare tax and court filings, monitor trust investment policies, prepare budgets on projected income and beneficiary distributions, administer insurance trusts including paying premiums and issuing Crummey demand notices, and prepare checks and letters of authorization.

A college degree is required and a paralegal certificate is a plus. Candidate should have a minimum of five years of experience in areas of accounting, tax, trusts, and estates. Proficiency with MS Office, especially Excel is required. Candidate should have excellent communication skills, be organized and detail oriented. Adaptability to work on projects independently and with all levels of with the organization is required. Firm offers a generous benefits package and salary commensurate with experience.

Please submit resumes to: dbachman@mylegale.com