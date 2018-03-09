Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors' Rights

Baltimore, Maryland
Mar 09, 2018
Apr 13, 2018
Legal Administrative Assistant - Bankruptcy & Creditors’ Rights Practice Group Baltimore, MD

A well-established law firm has an immediate need for an LAA to provide support to a high profile attorney in their Bankruptcy and Creditors Rights group.  Candidate will be responsible for client billing, document creation, court and administrative filings, calendar management, opening new client matters, and processing expenses.  Candidate should have a minimum of five years of experience working with a busy litigation practice.  Proficiency with MS Office with advanced Word, software tools such as pdf Converter, Nuance pdf Converter, Adobe Reader, and a typing speed of 55 wpm is required.  Candidate should be well organized with excellent time management, problem solving, and communication skills. Great opportunity to join a group of high energy professionals and grow your career!

Resumes should be submitted to: dbachman@mylegale.com

