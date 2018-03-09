eDiscovery Paralegal
- Legal E
- Washington D.C.
- 50K - 70K
- Mar 09, 2018
- Apr 13, 2018
- Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Law
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Full Time
eDiscovery Paralegal - Civil Rights
LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)
Mid-size law firm with a well-established and exclusive Civil Rights practice (plaintiff side) seeks an eDiscovery Paralegal to join their passionate, close-knit team. The Paralegal will perform a variety of tasks in support of the firm’s Litigation and Compliance groups. For seventeen years this firm has represented victims of discrimination and harassment as well as non-profits geared towards eliminating housing discrimination and expanding equal housing opportunities.
No billable hours requirement.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
>Interviews potential clients seeking representation
>Conducts factual investigations
>Reviews client and discovery documents
>Works extensively with ediscovery software (firm uses XERA in conjunction with iConnect)
>Assists in preparing legal briefs, client presentations, and trial preparation materials
>Analyzes statistical data to assess disparate impact
>Communicates with clients and witnesses
>Attends strategy sessions, client meetings, depositions, hearings, and trials
>Completes various administrative tasks
QUALIFICATIONS:
>At least three (3) years of professional office experience in a legal setting
>Strong proofreading, cite-checking, BlueBooking, shepardizing, and legal filing skills
>Experience using eDiscovery software (XERA or Relativity preferred), preparing court documents, and document / litigation management; experience with eDiscovery data processing and document management software preferred
>Thorough understanding of court rules and filing requirements; knowledge of PACER and ECF filing procedures
>Knowledge of LexisNexis, Westlaw, and Internet-based search engines
>High attention to detail
>Strong organizational / communication skills
>Ability to work independently as well as in a team
>Shares the firm’s commitment to the advancement and protection of civil rights
Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com. If you know of someone who might be interested in this exciting opportunity please share this post with them.
We look forward to hearing from you!
