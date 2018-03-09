eDiscovery Paralegal - Civil Rights

LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)

Mid-size law firm with a well-established and exclusive Civil Rights practice (plaintiff side) seeks an eDiscovery Paralegal to join their passionate, close-knit team. The Paralegal will perform a variety of tasks in support of the firm’s Litigation and Compliance groups. For seventeen years this firm has represented victims of discrimination and harassment as well as non-profits geared towards eliminating housing discrimination and expanding equal housing opportunities.

No billable hours requirement.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

>Interviews potential clients seeking representation

>Conducts factual investigations

>Reviews client and discovery documents

>Works extensively with ediscovery software (firm uses XERA in conjunction with iConnect)

>Assists in preparing legal briefs, client presentations, and trial preparation materials

>Analyzes statistical data to assess disparate impact

>Communicates with clients and witnesses

>Attends strategy sessions, client meetings, depositions, hearings, and trials

>Completes various administrative tasks

QUALIFICATIONS:

>At least three (3) years of professional office experience in a legal setting

>Strong proofreading, cite-checking, BlueBooking, shepardizing, and legal filing skills

>Experience using eDiscovery software (XERA or Relativity preferred), preparing court documents, and document / litigation management; experience with eDiscovery data processing and document management software preferred

>Thorough understanding of court rules and filing requirements; knowledge of PACER and ECF filing procedures

>Knowledge of LexisNexis, Westlaw, and Internet-based search engines

>High attention to detail

>Strong organizational / communication skills

>Ability to work independently as well as in a team

>Shares the firm’s commitment to the advancement and protection of civil rights

Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com . If you know of someone who might be interested in this exciting opportunity please share this post with them.

We look forward to hearing from you!