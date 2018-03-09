Litigation Legal Assistant
LITIGATION LEGAL ASSISTANT
LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)
REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.
***Must be flexible to work overtime
International litigation firm seeks a Litigation Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large law firm experience to join their D.C. Office. The Legal Assistant will provide diversified clerical, administrative, and case / deal support to 6-7 attorneys throughout all phases of Litigation and Corporate work; a finance / banking background is preferred but not required.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
>Handling complex projects with limited supervision
>Organizing and managing electronic and paper files
>Ensuring that all files are maintained within department-approved protocols and case management systems
>Maintaining the integrity of client files
>Assisting with the preparation / filing of pleadings, court papers, registration documents, forms, etc., as needed
>Assisting with the retrieval of rules, regulations, and company profiles, as needed
>Assisting with document productions, transactions, and closings
>Assisting with preparation for interviews, depositions, hearings, trials, and client meetings
>Proofreading briefs, memoranda of law, opinions, and other documents, as needed
>Performing cross-reference and defined terms checks, as needed
>Pulling cases, shepardizing briefs, and handling / coordinating cite-checking, as needed >Performing non-legal research using various research tools, including the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC / EDGAR and other media / financial service sites, and other court-related websites for case law, statutes, articles, books, etc.
>Updating attorney and case / deal team binders >Managing databases in accordance with Firm standards
>Assisting other legal assistants and attorneys across multiple practice areas
>Performing frequent physical exertion, including: sitting, repetitive use of both hands, and lifting / carrying up to 10 pounds
REQUIREMENTS:
>Bachelor’s degree required
>At least one year of large law firm experience as a legal assistant (or a position requiring a similar skillset, expertise, and experience); 2-3 years preferred
>Strong technical skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel
>Ability to easily navigate various electronic databases and document repositories
>Strong research skills and proficiency in various research tools: the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC / EDGAR, and court-related websites
***Ability to work overtime and travel as required
***Flexibility to adjust hours to meet operating needs
Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
