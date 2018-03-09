Litigation Legal Assistant

Employer
Legal E
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Commensurate with experience.
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

LITIGATION LEGAL ASSISTANT

LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)

REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 5:30 P.M.

***Must be flexible to work overtime

International litigation firm seeks a Litigation Legal Assistant with 1-3 years of large law firm experience to join their D.C. Office.  The Legal Assistant will provide diversified clerical, administrative, and case / deal support to 6-7 attorneys throughout all phases of Litigation and Corporate work; a finance / banking background is preferred but not required.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

>Handling complex projects with limited supervision

>Organizing and managing electronic and paper files

>Ensuring that all files are maintained within department-approved protocols and case management systems

>Maintaining the integrity of client files

>Assisting with the preparation / filing of pleadings, court papers, registration documents, forms, etc., as needed

>Assisting with the retrieval of rules, regulations, and company profiles, as needed

>Assisting with document productions, transactions, and closings

>Assisting with preparation for interviews, depositions, hearings, trials, and client meetings

>Proofreading briefs, memoranda of law, opinions, and other documents, as needed

>Performing cross-reference and defined terms checks, as needed

>Pulling cases, shepardizing briefs, and handling / coordinating cite-checking, as needed >Performing non-legal research using various research tools, including the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC / EDGAR and other media / financial service sites, and other court-related websites for case law, statutes, articles, books, etc.

>Updating attorney and case / deal team binders >Managing databases in accordance with Firm standards

>Assisting other legal assistants and attorneys across multiple practice areas

>Performing frequent physical exertion, including: sitting, repetitive use of both hands, and lifting / carrying up to 10 pounds

REQUIREMENTS:

>Bachelor’s degree required

>At least one year of large law firm experience as a legal assistant (or a position requiring a similar skillset, expertise, and experience); 2-3 years preferred

>Strong technical skills, including proficiency in Microsoft Word and Excel

>Ability to easily navigate various electronic databases and document repositories

>Strong research skills and proficiency in various research tools: the Internet, Westlaw, LexisNexis, PACER, SEC / EDGAR, and court-related websites

***Ability to work overtime and travel as required

***Flexibility to adjust hours to meet operating needs

Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.

We look forward to hearing from you!

