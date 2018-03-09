Contract Attorneys
- Employer
- Legal E
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- $31.00/hour
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Function
- Lawyer and Attorney
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
- Hours
- Full Time
DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!!
Details follow:
Duration: 6-8 weeks
Start Date: March 1, 2018
Location: Metro Center location
Hourly rate: $31.00, 1.5 rate for OT
Must be DC barred and must have some document review experience.
Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!
