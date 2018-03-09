DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!!

Details follow:

Duration: 6-8 weeks

Start Date: March 1, 2018

Location: Metro Center location

Hourly rate: $31.00, 1.5 rate for OT

Must be DC barred and must have some document review experience.

Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!