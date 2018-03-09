Contract Attorneys

Employer
Legal E
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
$31.00/hour
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Function
Lawyer and Attorney
Industry
Law
Career Level
Manager (Manager / Supervisor of Staff)
Hours
Full Time

DOCUMENT REVIEW ATTORNEYS NEEDED!!

Details follow:

Duration:  6-8 weeks

Start Date: March 1, 2018

Location:  Metro Center location

Hourly rate:  $31.00, 1.5 rate for OT

Must be DC barred and must have some document review experience.

Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

