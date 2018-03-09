Litigation Paralegal (IP)

Employer
Legal E
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Salary commensurate with experience.
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Function
Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

LITIGATION PARALEGAL

State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks an experienced Litigation Paralegal – a highly-motivated professional with an interest in joining a team-oriented, highly specialized IP practice.  Competitive salary, excellent benefits, and great location!

RESPONSIBILITIES >Providing litigation and trial support to the Firm's practice groups as necessary >Organizing logistics for patent-based trials; maintaining litigation files; summarizing depositions; organizing exhibits; preparing case notebooks, simple pleadings, and litigation documents as well as deposition binders and exhibits; cite-checking pleadings; reviewing litigation production documents; and other litigation and trial support >Maintaining and monitoring litigation docket and due dates >Typing and preparing correspondence, memoranda, forms, and other documentation as assigned; copying documents as necessary; proofing all work on a routine basis >Maintaining working knowledge of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) and Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure (FRAP) >Retrieving and filing information at various government agencies and courts as necessary >Preparing monthly client status reports >Prioritizing workload, meeting deadlines, completing projects, and working under pressure / in stressful situations efficiently, productively, and professionally >Assisting with special projects and assignments as necessary >Providing assistance to other practice groups as necessary >Miscellaneous other responsibilities as assigned ***Must be flexible to work overtime on an as-needed basis

REQUIREMENTS >Trial experience as a Litigation Paralegal preferred; Paralegal Certificate preferred >Experience with appellate and district-court litigation highly desirable >Familiarity with patent litigation a plus >Individual must be detail-oriented with excellent organizational and communication skills, both written and verbal

Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Litigation Paralegal (IP)

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this