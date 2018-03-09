LITIGATION PARALEGAL

State-of-the-art IP firm in Washington, D.C. seeks an experienced Litigation Paralegal – a highly-motivated professional with an interest in joining a team-oriented, highly specialized IP practice. Competitive salary, excellent benefits, and great location!

RESPONSIBILITIES >Providing litigation and trial support to the Firm's practice groups as necessary >Organizing logistics for patent-based trials; maintaining litigation files; summarizing depositions; organizing exhibits; preparing case notebooks, simple pleadings, and litigation documents as well as deposition binders and exhibits; cite-checking pleadings; reviewing litigation production documents; and other litigation and trial support >Maintaining and monitoring litigation docket and due dates >Typing and preparing correspondence, memoranda, forms, and other documentation as assigned; copying documents as necessary; proofing all work on a routine basis >Maintaining working knowledge of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure (FRCP) and Federal Rules of Appellate Procedure (FRAP) >Retrieving and filing information at various government agencies and courts as necessary >Preparing monthly client status reports >Prioritizing workload, meeting deadlines, completing projects, and working under pressure / in stressful situations efficiently, productively, and professionally >Assisting with special projects and assignments as necessary >Providing assistance to other practice groups as necessary >Miscellaneous other responsibilities as assigned ***Must be flexible to work overtime on an as-needed basis

REQUIREMENTS >Trial experience as a Litigation Paralegal preferred; Paralegal Certificate preferred >Experience with appellate and district-court litigation highly desirable >Familiarity with patent litigation a plus >Individual must be detail-oriented with excellent organizational and communication skills, both written and verbal

Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!