LEGAL ASSISTANT

Sinai Peninsula, Arab Republic of Egypt Amazing opportunity for an experienced Paralegal to join a large, not-for-profit, peacekeeping organization on a two-year contract in Southern Egypt! All benefits, expenses, and travel are paid for, including taxes on income. Position offers outstanding benefits! Two-year commitment is required. Headquartered in Europe, this is an independent, international organization created by agreement between the Arab Republic of Egypt and the State of Israel, with peacekeeping responsibilities in the Sinai.

RESPONSIBILITIES >Drafting / assisting with the drafting and review of Treaty Violation Reports and Closing Reports on Treaty incidents; providing guidance and oversight to Duty Investigator Teams on Treaty Investigations; liaising with the Civilian Observer Unit on all observations that present potential Treaty violations >During the FCN’s absence, in consultation with the General Counsel and SOLO, assuming primary responsibility at the Organization for drafting all legal documents and correspondence issued by the FC or the FC’s Delegate >Acting as a support resource and back-up to the FCN on matters relating to interpretation and application of the security provisions of Treaty-related issues, including review of past virep precendents; advising the FCN when incidents fall within previous legal interpretations >Representing the FCN at Commander’s Update Briefs, Cabinets, and other meetings / conferences in the FCN’s absence >Preparing the initial draft of Monthly Summary of Incidents and Findings as well as final draft of Monthly Summary of Serious Incident Reports (SIRs) for HQ >Drafting / assisting with the drafting of convening orders for FCN review for Formal Investigations; providing guidance and technical assistance to Boards of Inquiry and Formal Investigations >Assisting FCN in providing information to key staff on Treaty-related matters and on every subject area that may have affected the Organization since its inception >Reviewing and providing input on the preparation of all Force Military Police Unit (FMPU) reports; assisting the FMPU in conducting investigations pertaining to SIRs and / or routine reports by suggesting lines of questioning, areas of useful investigation, and similar assistance by ensuring that accurate references are made to FSOPs, FSOs, and / or Directives >Preparing drafts of claims for HQ to recover money for damages incurred by vehicles as a result of accidents involving gross negligence >Undergoing Duty Investigator training and taking part in Duty Investigations as required >Preparing vehicle accident reports for insurance companies in Egypt and Israel >Maintaining extensive archives of Force documents and files >Preparing correspondence and, when asked, meeting minutes from written drafts and / or dictation

QUALIFICATIONS >Undergraduate degree or post-high school Paralegal / Legal Assistant Certification >At least five years of legal assistance / paralegal experience >Excellent writing and communication skills >Proficiency in word processing and computer literacy >Fluency in written and spoken English, with particular emphasis on legal terminology

Please submit your resume in Word format to jjames@mylegale.com. We look forward to hearing from you!