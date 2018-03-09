LEGAL ASSISTANT

Busy Maryland family law practice has an immediate need for a highly qualified Legal Assistant to support 3-4 legal professionals who have heavy caseloads. Ideal candidates will possess two or more years of successful administrative support working as a legal assistant or legal secretary. Experience supporting attorneys is a plus. Candidates must have law firm experience and be technology proficient (advanced Word, Excel and Outlook) with strong attention to detail and ability to turn work around in an efficient manner with minimal errors, experience with maintaining calendars and scheduling meetings and travel, strong communication skills and work ethic as well as the ability to manage the attorney assignment with a proactive approach balancing the needs of all. Job Requirements: Knowledge of litigation documents, e-filing, court rules and procedures. Able to manage calendars, organize and schedule external and internal meetings, teleconferences, networking events, etc. Proactive work style and analytical skills: able to read, research, review, verify and route correspondence, reports and legal documents; draft letters and documents; collect and analyze information; initiate communications; and prepare and track expense reports. Strong production skills with ability to produce accurate work product when formatting documents, inputting data, editing, copying, scanning and transmitting text, data and graphics. Enter time for timekeepers Strong written and verbal communication skills, with proficiency in grammar and spelling. Excellent client service skills with proven record of building effective relationships with both internal and external clients. Organize and maintain filing and retrieval systems. Open, maintain and close client files. Proficiency in Microsoft Office 2007 (Outlook, Word, Excel and PowerPoint), Internet research skills, document management systems, attorney time entry software. Candidates with a background in family law and/or litigation are encouraged to apply.

This is a wonderful opportunity for a self-motivated individual. The firm offers a very generous salary and benefits package along with a positive and pleasant working environment with a professional staff. Metro Accessible, Red Line.

Send resume in Word to: jjames@mylegale.com