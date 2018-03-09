LEGAL SECRETARY Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary. Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very busy litigation practice as well as other personnel in various departments. Candidate must have experience formatting, editing and assembling documents, maintaining client files, and coordinating calendars and travel. Candidate should have strong proficiency with MS Office and a strong attention to detail, accurate typing and ability to work overtime when needed. Hours are 9:30 - 5:30. Great Metro location, wonderful congenial environment and competitive salary. Please submit resumes in Word format to: jjames@mylegale.com