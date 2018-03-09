Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation

Employer
Legal E
Location
Washington, DC
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Function
Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
Industry
Law
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Full Time

LEGAL SECRETARY Global firm with an office in DC, is seeking an experienced legal secretary.  Qualified candidate will support a partner in a very busy litigation practice as well as other personnel in various departments.  Candidate must have experience formatting, editing and assembling documents, maintaining client files, and coordinating calendars and travel.  Candidate should have strong proficiency with MS Office and a strong attention to detail, accurate typing and ability to work overtime when needed.  Hours are 9:30 - 5:30.  Great Metro location, wonderful congenial environment and competitive salary.  Please submit resumes in Word format to:  jjames@mylegale.com

Not ready to apply?

Email me to apply later

Similar jobs

Share

Apply for Legal Secretary/EA - Litigation

Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly

Apply

Upload from your computer

Or import from cloud storage

Your Resume must be a .doc, .pdf, .docx, .rtf, and no bigger than 1Mb

4000 characters left

By applying for a job listed on Washington Post Jobs you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You should never be required to provide bank account details. If you are, please email us.

More searches like this