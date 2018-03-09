RECENT AND ANTICIPATED COLLEGE GRADUATES: Top law firms of various sizes and practices seek bright, recent college graduates to join their D.C., Virginia, and Maryland offices in roles that include, but are not limited to... >Administrative Assistant >Entry-Level Paralegal / Legal Assistant / Project Assistant / Legal Administrative Assistant >Entry-Level Legal Secretary >Marketing & Business Development Assistant >Human Resources Assistant / Professional Development Assistant >Receptionist / Office and Conference Services Assistant >File Clerk >Hybrid Roles (front desk coverage + overflow administrative projects) QUALIFICATIONS: >Bachelor's degree with strong academic performance >Relevant internships / work experience (in a law firm or legal environment highly preferred) >Strong written and oral communication skills >Desire and willingness to learn >Long-term interest in law >Professional demeanor >Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) Law Clerks and JDs awaiting Bar results welcome to apply! Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com. If you know of someone who might be interested in these exciting opportunities please share this post with them. We look forward to hearing from you!