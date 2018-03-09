Recent College Graduates - Law Firm Openings!

Employer
Legal E
Location
Washington D.C.
Salary
Commensurate with experience.
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Function
Administrative, Entry Level and Intern
Industry
Law, Nonprofit
Career Level
Entry Level
Hours
Full Time

RECENT AND ANTICIPATED COLLEGE GRADUATES: Top law firms of various sizes and practices seek bright, recent college graduates to join their D.C., Virginia, and Maryland offices in roles that include, but are not limited to... >Administrative Assistant >Entry-Level Paralegal / Legal Assistant / Project Assistant / Legal Administrative Assistant >Entry-Level Legal Secretary >Marketing & Business Development Assistant >Human Resources Assistant / Professional Development Assistant >Receptionist / Office and Conference Services Assistant >File Clerk >Hybrid Roles (front desk coverage + overflow administrative projects)  QUALIFICATIONS: >Bachelor's degree with strong academic performance >Relevant internships / work experience (in a law firm or legal environment highly preferred) >Strong written and oral communication skills >Desire and willingness to learn >Long-term interest in law >Professional demeanor >Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook) Law Clerks and JDs awaiting Bar results welcome to apply! Please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.  If you know of someone who might be interested in these exciting opportunities please share this post with them.  We look forward to hearing from you!

