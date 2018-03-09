Senior Systems Engineer
- Employer
- US SENATE SERGEANT AT ARMS
- Location
- Washington, DC and Northern Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Function
- IT
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Hours
- Full Time
To be considered for this position, all applicants MUST VISIT https://www.senate.gov/employment/saa/positions.htm and SUBMIT a SAA Application for Employment with a cover letter and current resume.
The US Senate seeks to hire a Senior Systems Engineer on day shift serving in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. Previous Data Center experience desired. Incumbent must have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, information technology or a related technical area and five to eight years of experience supporting enterprise systems along with a strong understanding of server hardware, operating systems, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that provides the following knowledge, abilities and skills:
- Data Center environment experience (server racks, cabling, server install, KMV/TFT, UPS/PDU, and Patch Panels).
- The incumbent must be project oriented and able to work both independently and in a team environment in a dynamic technology atmosphere and have advanced troubleshooting skills.
- Ability to analyze, evaluate, troubleshoot and resolve system hardware, software or networking related problems.
- Extensive knowledge of the capabilities, requirements and operation of industry leading computer hardware equipment (HPE a plus) and server computer supporting infrastructure. Perform maintenance activities on server hardware.
- Experience with Window Server 2008/2012/2016. Proficiency in operating systems and server administration with the ability to administer accounts.
- Ability to execute complex oral and written technical instructions.
- Ability to multitask, prioritize and meet deadlines.
- COOP Knowledge (Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity, and Action Plan).
To be considered for this position, all applicants MUST submit a U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms Application for Employment with a cover letter and current resume to Resumes@saa.senate.gov by March 22, 2018.
The SAA application can be found at: http://www.senate.gov/employment/saa/pdf/Employment_Application.pdf
To view the full vacancy announcement go to:
https://www.senate.gov/employment/saa/positions.htm#6
*Note: The application link is case sensitive*