The US Senate seeks to hire a Senior Systems Engineer on day shift serving in Washington, DC and Northern Virginia. Previous Data Center experience desired. Incumbent must have a Bachelor’s Degree in computer science, information technology or a related technical area and five to eight years of experience supporting enterprise systems along with a strong understanding of server hardware, operating systems, or any equivalent combination of education and experience that provides the following knowledge, abilities and skills:

Data Center environment experience (server racks, cabling, server install, KMV/TFT, UPS/PDU, and Patch Panels).

The incumbent must be project oriented and able to work both independently and in a team environment in a dynamic technology atmosphere and have advanced troubleshooting skills.

Ability to analyze, evaluate, troubleshoot and resolve system hardware, software or networking related problems.

Extensive knowledge of the capabilities, requirements and operation of industry leading computer hardware equipment (HPE a plus) and server computer supporting infrastructure. Perform maintenance activities on server hardware.

Experience with Window Server 2008/2012/2016. Proficiency in operating systems and server administration with the ability to administer accounts.

Ability to execute complex oral and written technical instructions.

Ability to multitask, prioritize and meet deadlines.

COOP Knowledge (Disaster Recovery, Business Continuity, and Action Plan).

To be considered for this position, all applicants MUST submit a U.S. Senate Sergeant at Arms Application for Employment with a cover letter and current resume to Resumes@saa.senate.gov by March 22, 2018.

The SAA application can be found at: http://www.senate.gov/employment/saa/pdf/Employment_Application.pdf

