The Search

The National Women’s Law Center (NWLC) seeks a Database Manager to join a development team that is expanding networks of, and deepening relationships with, individual, corporate, law firm, and foundation donors for this leading women’s rights organization. This high responsibility, exempt position managing the team’s donor database reports directly to the Director of Individual Giving.

Overview of NWLC

We are passionate champions of national and state policies and laws that help women and girls achieve their potential throughout their lives—at school, at work, at home, in their families, and in their communities. We are committed advocates who take on the toughest challenges, especially for women who face multiple and intersecting forms of discrimination and women who are low-income – and we make change happen. We are proud to have been on the front lines of virtually every major advance for women since 1972, benefiting women, their families, their communities, and the nation. The Center has a staff of more than 70 and an annual budget of more than $13 million. For more information on the Center, visit www.nwlc.org.

Key Responsibilities

The Database Manager manages the National Women’s Law Center’s donor database, which is central to the development team’s management of relationships with its donors and prospective donors. The Development Database Manager is the Development team’s principal user of the Raiser’s Edge and Every Action databases and serves as an internal specialist and a resource to both internal and external constituents for the donor data management system. As such, the Database Manager helps the development team maximize the fundraising and marketing potential of the donor database through accurate and effective management of donor information and relationships and ensures an exemplary level of data integrity in Raiser’s Edge.

This position develops and executes standard and custom queries, reports, and lists for donor and prospect mailings and revenue tracking—determining with staff which reports are needed regularly (monthly, weekly, etc.) and setting them up to allow self-service reporting—and helps development staff follow established processes and procedures for use of Raisers Edge.

Specific responsibilities include:

Maintaining data hygiene and record accuracy of the Raiser’s Edge, including through regular reconciliation with organizational financial systems and web integration with Every Action;

Managing all pledge and gift entry and adjustments;

Coordinating closely with Finance and other Development staff to leverage the Raiser’s Edge database to manage deadlines, assess giving trends and evaluate progress towards achieving revenue objectives, as well as to reconcile revenue and assist with financial reporting and to conduct at least biweekly reviews to ensure data integrity and accuracy;

Proactively assisting users in determining more efficient ways to utilize Raiser’s Edge and providing troubleshooting support when issues arise;

Coordinating with the Campaign & Digital Strategies Team to pull reports and queries related to online giving through Every Action;

Serving as liaison to vendors such as mail houses, wealth screening, or address update services;

Coordinating acknowledgements and mailings to donors in collaboration with the Development Assistant;

Ensuring the Raiser’s Edge manual is kept current as procedures and processes evolve, preparing tip sheets for commonly asked questions, and collaborating with IT staff and outside vendors to develop and deliver targeted training to current and new users;

Researching prospects and preparing briefings;

Engaging in other fundraising initiatives as needed.

The position is exempt, reports to the Director of Individual Giving, and is assigned projects by the Directors of Foundation Relations and Director of Corporate Relations and External Affairs.

Qualifications

Applicants must have a Bachelor’s degree, at least three years of post-undergraduate work, including at least two years of experience in fundraising and a sophisticated understanding of Raiser’s Edge. Applicants must also have extraordinary attention to detail and critical thinking skills; a demonstrated ability to investigate, analyze, and synthesize data into user-friendly and concise formats; a demonstrated ability to be discreet with donor information that is often confidential; an interest in women’s rights issues; excellent written and oral communications skills; exceptional analytical and organizational skills; and be technologically savvy. Must have positive attitude, sense of humor and be a team player who can work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven environment. Must have the ability and willingness to work a flexible schedule when required. Experience with Crystal Reports, Every Action, prospect research tools, donor relations, and acknowledgments strongly preferred.

Compensation

Compensation will be both competitive and commensurate with the successful candidate’s background and experience.

To Apply

Please submit a cover letter describing your qualifications, resume, and list of references. Electronic submissions are preferred. Please send materials to databasemanager@nwlc.org and include position title in the subject line. Hard copies may be addressed to: Human Resources Department, National Women’s Law Center, 11 Dupont Circle, Suite 800, Washington, DC 20036, FAX: 202-588-5185. Applications accepted until position is filled.

The National Women’s Law Center is an Equal Opportunity/Affirmative Action employer and values a diverse workforce. We strongly encourage and seek applications from people with disabilities, women, men, people of color, including bilingual and bicultural individuals, veterans, and LGBTQI individuals.

Reasonable accommodations

As noted above, NWLC welcomes applications from individuals with disabilities. If you require reasonable accommodations during any part of the hiring process, please email us at humanresources@nwlc.org or you may send the request by mail to:

National Women’s Law Center

ATTN: Human Resources Director

11 Dupont Circle NW, Suite 800

Washington, DC 20036