SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)
- Employer
- Bock Staffing
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Industry
- Other
- Hours
- Full Time
SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)
Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority
Contract
Basic Function
- Directs, manages, and coordinates design and construction activities of major Boston Trail Projects
Duties
- Responsible for development and implementation of policies and procedures for organizing, planning, coordinating of major construction projects
- Plans, delegates, inspects, and evaluates work of subordinates
- Coordinates design and construction activities with public and private organizations, utility companies and other contractors.
- Overseas staff in the review of contracts and documents
- Directs preparation of bid forms, pre-bid conferences, final design documents, and evaluates received proposals
- Assists in negotiating with contractors regarding changes to design, construction work scope and schedules
- Ensures contracted work is in compliance with technical and legal requirement, on schedule and within budget.
- Where necessary, negotiate associated costs with Construction Management Support Services (CMSS) consultants and Design Services (DS) consultants.
- Supervises and monitors the Design and Construction Management Support Services consultants.
- Supervises subordinate staff
- Communicates and implements safety rules, policies, and procedures in support of the agency's safety vision and goals; and maintains accountability for the safety performance of all subordinate employees
- Contributes to ensuring that the applicable policies and programs of Metro are carried out
Requirements For Employment
- Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management
- 7 years management-level experience in construction management or engineering management of complex multi-disciplinary heavy civil construction projects
- Professional certificates/licenses: State of Massachusetts Professional Engineer or Architecture certificate desirable
- Valid Massachusetts Class C driver license
Abilities:
- Plan, organize, and direct the all activities of a design and construction department for a public agency
- Evaluate and analyze complex construction proposals, recommend alternatives and evaluate outcome
- Negotiate contract terms and monitor multiple contracts to as required by the agency
- Understand applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies, procedures, contracts, budgets and labor/management agreements
- Exercise judgment and decisive
- Determine and recommend strategies to achieve goals
- Plan financial and staffing needs
- Establish and implement policies and procedures
- Communicate effectively orally and in writing
- Communicate with various levels of Metro employees, the Board of Directors, and outside
- Supervise and monitor subordinate staff
- Prepare extensive reports and other correspondence
- Strong ability to read and interpret structural engineering and drawings.
Apply for SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly