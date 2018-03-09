SENIOR DIRECTOR, CONSTRUCTION MANAGEMENT (RAIL PROJECT)

Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority

Contract

Basic Function

  • Directs, manages, and coordinates design and construction activities of major Boston Trail Projects


Duties

  • Responsible for development and implementation of policies and procedures for organizing, planning, coordinating of major construction projects
  • Plans, delegates, inspects, and evaluates work of subordinates
  • Coordinates design and construction activities with public and private organizations, utility companies and other contractors.
  • Overseas staff in the review of contracts and documents
  • Directs preparation of bid forms, pre-bid conferences, final design documents, and evaluates received proposals
  • Assists in negotiating with contractors regarding changes to design, construction work scope and schedules
  • Ensures contracted work is in compliance with technical and legal requirement, on schedule and within budget.
  • Where necessary, negotiate associated costs with Construction Management Support Services (CMSS) consultants and Design Services (DS) consultants.
  • Supervises and monitors the Design and Construction Management Support Services consultants.
  • Supervises subordinate staff
  • Communicates and implements safety rules, policies, and procedures in support of the agency's safety vision and goals; and maintains accountability for the safety performance of all subordinate employees
  • Contributes to ensuring that the applicable policies and programs of Metro are carried out


Requirements For Employment

  • Bachelor’s degree in Civil Engineering, Construction Management
  • 7 years management-level experience in construction management or engineering management of complex multi-disciplinary heavy civil construction projects
  • Professional certificates/licenses: State of Massachusetts Professional Engineer or Architecture certificate desirable
  • Valid Massachusetts Class C driver license


Abilities:

  • Plan, organize, and direct the all activities of a design and construction department for a public agency
  • Evaluate and analyze complex construction proposals, recommend alternatives and evaluate outcome
  • Negotiate contract terms and monitor multiple contracts to as required by the agency
  • Understand applicable laws, rules, regulations, policies, procedures, contracts, budgets and labor/management agreements
  • Exercise judgment and decisive 
  • Determine and recommend strategies to achieve goals
  • Plan financial and staffing needs
  • Establish and implement policies and procedures
  • Communicate effectively orally and in writing
  • Communicate with various levels of Metro employees, the Board of Directors, and outside
  • Supervise and monitor subordinate staff
  • Prepare extensive reports and other correspondence
  • Strong ability to read and interpret structural engineering and drawings.  

