A distinguished DC law firm is seeking a Litigation Docketing Senior Analyst. The candidate will be responsible for providing comprehensive litigation calendaring services to the firm, including overseeing calendaring processes and quality assurance for all matters calendared in their regional office(s) and for facilitating firm compliance with calendaring policies and protocols to minimize the risk of missed deadlines. Candidate will be responsible for conducting training for department staff and legal administrative assistants, paralegals, and attorneys on the firm’s litigation docketing procedures and calendaring system, assisting with administration of the calendaring database and in creating and maintaining department materials. Specific duties will include:

Independently calendar firm litigation and bankruptcy matters and all related deadlines and scheduled events

Ensure compliance to all calendaring procedures, best practices and processes are followed for all matters calendared in their regional office(s)

Assume a lead staff role within the department for coordinating projects

Maintain policies and protocols to ensure the accurate entry of calendar and docket entries

Maintain the integrity of the litigation docketing calendaring system and perform quality assurance and quality checks of all entries entered in the regional office(s) assigned

Perform quality assurance and quality checks on other staff members work on a regular basis

Conduct research on agency, court and judges’ rules and assist attorneys and paralegals with the interpretation of those rules

Respond to requests from attorneys, legal administrative assistants, and paralegals regarding calendared events and deadlines, court procedures and rules

Assist Litigation Docketing Administrator in conducting ongoing effective firm training programs on docketing systems, policies and protocols to attorneys, paralegals, and legal administrative assistants

Provide recommendations to the Litigation Docketing Administrator to continually improve the firm’s docketing and calendaring best practices and processes

Assist Litigation Docketing Administrator with creating, updating and maintaining department materials

Assist Litigation Docketing Administrator in administering the litigation calendaring database

Train members of the Litigation Docketing department

Create, review and distribute calendar and case reports

Compile and prepare analysis of data for miscellaneous reports, as needed

Assist with the completion of any department projects

Keep current with the latest docketing technology, processes and procedures

A college degree or paralegal certificate is preferred. Proficiency with MS Suite as well as Adobe PDF Creator and experience with MS Access or a similar database software. Candidate should have effective oral and written communication skills and the ability to interact with individuals at all levels of the organization and handle sensitive issues and situations with the highest confidentiality. The ability to work in a high priority, fast-paced environment with the ability to coordinate multiple projects/initiatives simultaneously while meeting deadlines and business objectives. Hours are 9:00 – 5:30.

Resumes should be submitted to: dbachman@mylegale.com