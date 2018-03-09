TEMP-TO-HIRE RECRUITING ASSISTANT

NON-EXEMPT

LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)

REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. with 1 hour for lunch

***Firm works a 37.5-hour work week

REPORTS TO: Managing Partner / Recruiting Coordinator

Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.

Exciting introductory opportunity for those with an interest in Human Resources / Recruiting!

RESPONSIBILITIES:

(Recruiting)

>Monitoring Firm Prospects and updating associate searches (new, closed, and changed) in MaxHire on a daily basis

>Updating and printing the Activity Report for internal meetings on a weekly basis; updating and printing Associate Jobs List (new openings) for internal meetings; updating Off-Limits List post-meeting on a weekly basis

>Search research management tasks: running associate searches in Firm Prospects and MaxHire; conducting LinkedIn, Martindale, Chambers, etc. research if needed; tracking findings in Excel and reviewing / eliminating candidates who are not an appropriate fit; and cross-checking candidates in MaxHire for relevant notes / recruiter ownership

>Sending targeted search mass emails to potential candidates as needed

>Documenting all candidate information into database

>Database tracking / calendaring of all in-house candidate send-outs, interviews, etc.

>Emailing candidates interview preparation materials: logistics, scheduling, and interviewer LinkedIn / firm biography information

>Managing ads for law firm and in-house positions (drafting, posting, etc.)

>Editing ads, candidate profiles, and questionnaires

>Distributing applicants and Firm Inbox write-ins to the appropriate recruiter

>Scheduling intake calls with candidates on behalf of recruiters as requested

>Scheduling candidate interviews for law firm and in-house searches as requested

>Proofreading and finalizing documents for client presentations as needed

(Administrative Support)

>Handling all office and building issues

>Mail and bank tasks: distributing mail on a daily basis, preparing and sending USPS packages as needed, and making bank deposits at SunTrust

>Managing the Firm’s office calendar (out-of-office greetings, holidays, candidate meetings, etc.); ensuring no scheduling conflicts on the conference room calendar

>Preparing for in-office candidate meetings: providing candidate names to building security via email, assembling meeting folders, and greeting / seating candidates

>Conducting non-candidate research

>Proofreading partner lateral move emails sent by Database Manager to be posted on the Firm’s website on a daily basis

>Assisting in the planning of the annual Firm Holiday Party and Lunch & Learn meetings (sending out invitations, ordering lunch, printing and preparing all materials, and attending meetings)

>Scanning documents (on a daily basis if time-sensitive; otherwise on Fridays) and shredding documents (on Fridays)

>Ordering office supplies via Staples or Amazon

>Organizing and ordering holiday gifts for candidates and clients

>Working with vendors regarding Firm stationary, business cards, promotional materials, etc.

>Ordering lunch for the Firm’s Tuesday meetings

(Technical / Computer Support)

>Serving as the Firm’s Technical Liaison: Allied Telecom, Wittig, MaxHire, and Firm Prospects

REQUIREMENTS:

>Bachelor’s degree

>Prior law firm recruiting, legal assistant, law library management, or corporate recruiting experience preferred but not required

>Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and experience with data entry / reporting

>Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (written and oral)

>Ability to work autonomously as well as in a collaborative manner

>Strong organizational, multi-tasking, and project / time management skills

>Good judgment and the ability to maintain confidentiality

***Ability to work extended hours as needed

If interested, please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com .

We look forward to hearing from you!