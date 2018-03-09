Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
- Employer
- Legal E
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- Salary commensurate with experience.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Human Resources
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
TEMP-TO-HIRE RECRUITING ASSISTANT
NON-EXEMPT
LOCATION: Washington, D.C. (metro-accessible)
REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:30 A.M. to 6:00 P.M. with 1 hour for lunch
***Firm works a 37.5-hour work week
REPORTS TO: Managing Partner / Recruiting Coordinator
Award-winning attorney search firm with a great downtown D.C. location seeks an entry-level Recruiting Assistant on a temp-to-hire basis.
Exciting introductory opportunity for those with an interest in Human Resources / Recruiting!
RESPONSIBILITIES:
(Recruiting)
>Monitoring Firm Prospects and updating associate searches (new, closed, and changed) in MaxHire on a daily basis
>Updating and printing the Activity Report for internal meetings on a weekly basis; updating and printing Associate Jobs List (new openings) for internal meetings; updating Off-Limits List post-meeting on a weekly basis
>Search research management tasks: running associate searches in Firm Prospects and MaxHire; conducting LinkedIn, Martindale, Chambers, etc. research if needed; tracking findings in Excel and reviewing / eliminating candidates who are not an appropriate fit; and cross-checking candidates in MaxHire for relevant notes / recruiter ownership
>Sending targeted search mass emails to potential candidates as needed
>Documenting all candidate information into database
>Database tracking / calendaring of all in-house candidate send-outs, interviews, etc.
>Emailing candidates interview preparation materials: logistics, scheduling, and interviewer LinkedIn / firm biography information
>Managing ads for law firm and in-house positions (drafting, posting, etc.)
>Editing ads, candidate profiles, and questionnaires
>Distributing applicants and Firm Inbox write-ins to the appropriate recruiter
>Scheduling intake calls with candidates on behalf of recruiters as requested
>Scheduling candidate interviews for law firm and in-house searches as requested
>Proofreading and finalizing documents for client presentations as needed
(Administrative Support)
>Handling all office and building issues
>Mail and bank tasks: distributing mail on a daily basis, preparing and sending USPS packages as needed, and making bank deposits at SunTrust
>Managing the Firm’s office calendar (out-of-office greetings, holidays, candidate meetings, etc.); ensuring no scheduling conflicts on the conference room calendar
>Preparing for in-office candidate meetings: providing candidate names to building security via email, assembling meeting folders, and greeting / seating candidates
>Conducting non-candidate research
>Proofreading partner lateral move emails sent by Database Manager to be posted on the Firm’s website on a daily basis
>Assisting in the planning of the annual Firm Holiday Party and Lunch & Learn meetings (sending out invitations, ordering lunch, printing and preparing all materials, and attending meetings)
>Scanning documents (on a daily basis if time-sensitive; otherwise on Fridays) and shredding documents (on Fridays)
>Ordering office supplies via Staples or Amazon
>Organizing and ordering holiday gifts for candidates and clients
>Working with vendors regarding Firm stationary, business cards, promotional materials, etc.
>Ordering lunch for the Firm’s Tuesday meetings
(Technical / Computer Support)
>Serving as the Firm’s Technical Liaison: Allied Telecom, Wittig, MaxHire, and Firm Prospects
REQUIREMENTS:
>Bachelor’s degree
>Prior law firm recruiting, legal assistant, law library management, or corporate recruiting experience preferred but not required
>Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite and experience with data entry / reporting
>Excellent interpersonal and communication skills (written and oral)
>Ability to work autonomously as well as in a collaborative manner
>Strong organizational, multi-tasking, and project / time management skills
>Good judgment and the ability to maintain confidentiality
***Ability to work extended hours as needed
If interested, please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Similar jobs
Apply for Recruiting Assistant (Legal)
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly