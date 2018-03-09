Centre Law & Consulting is seeking a Junior Administrative Specialist to join our team in Washington, D.C. The Junior Administrative Specialist will provide the Department of Homeland Security, Office of General Counsel (OGC) with administrative support for the divisions and the organization overall in areas such as daily administrative tasks, correspondence, logistics, record keeping and law library management. Duties may vary based on the expertise of each OGC division, however, administrative specialists are expected to provide administrative support to all divisions as required.

Essential Responsibilities and Duties:

The Junior Administrative Specialist shall work closely with the OGC management division to gain a comprehensive understanding of OGC programs and procedures.

Optimize workflow management, meet deadlines, and prevent work stoppage by building and maintaining a close and highly responsive relationship with OGC staff and leadership.

Organizing briefing materials and action items by preparing binders or folders for OGC staff, leadership and/or external clients OGC supports.

Answer phone calls and taking messages.

Assist with time and attendance through disseminating information as instructed by HR personnel.

behalf of attorneys through Concur Travel System. Support OGC Executive Secretary and assisting the divisions with correspondence documents utilizing SharePoint and other administrative systems.

Support includes circulating, consolidating, submitting comments, and assisting staff with transmitting, filing, scheduling and archiving documents.

Manage records in accordance with the government agency Records Management Policy by reviewing, filing, scheduling and archiving documents.

Assist in the review and maintenance of the OGC Law library and online

Provide assistance in reviewing incoming legal correspondence.

Coordinate and execute logistical plans that includes arraigning for office cleanings, setup, and moves; organizing closets containing office supplies and equipment.

Assist with special projects outside of the administrative support duties identified above.

Desired Skills and Experience

Minimum Requirements:

3 years of experience in administrative specialist duties

Basic knowledge of Microsoft Office Suite

Typing speed of 40 words per minute

Must be able to obtain a Public Trust Security Clearance

This position is a tremendous opportunity for the ideal candidate to work with an amazing group in a collaborative supportive environment. Centre offers a robust benefits package including three weeks’ vacation after the first year, a large corporate contribution to medical insurance, 401k, and year end discretionary bonuses. Centre is located in Tysons Corner, Virginia.

Please submit a cover letter and resume to resumes@centrelawgroup.com and add “Junior Administrative Specialist” in the subject line.