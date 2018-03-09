The Ford Agency has outstanding temporary and temp-to-hire opportunities for recent college graduates with solid internship and entry level professional experience!

The Ford Agency is an established, boutique DC-based recruiting firm and we strive to connect our top clients with talented candidates. If you think that your skills, ability, and attitude stand above your peers, one of our positions could be the perfect fit for you!

Our clients are among some of DC’s most sought after non-profits, think tanks, law firms, and consulting firms. We have entry to mid-level opportunities in different fields, such as finance, legal, consulting, accounting, marketing, communications, and human resources.

A Bachelor’s degree, proficiency in MS Office, and strong oral/written communication skills are required! Candidates must also be reliable, have a natural sense of professionalism and an eagerness to learn.

Join the many other young professionals who have found their career path through The Ford Agency. Connect with us today! Send your resume to:

tempjobs@ford-agency.com

ATTN: Recent Grads!



To see more positions available through The Ford Agency, please check out our website at www.ford-agency.com.



The Ford Agency, Inc.

1660 L Street, NW

Suite 608

Washington, DC 20036

EOE