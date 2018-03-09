Under close supervision of a Water Utility Crew Chief or Water Utility Worker IV, performs a variety of routine unskilled and semi-skilled manual duties required in the operation, maintenance and installation of the water distribution and transmission system and related facilities.

Responsibilities:

Performs a variety of routine unskilled and semi-skilled duties required in the operation, installation and maintenance of the water distribution and transmission system by:

Participating and aiding higher level Water Utility Workers in locating, installing, adjusting and repairing new and existing water service connections, meter boxes, valves, curb boxes, water mains and fire hydrants.

Participating and aiding higher level Water Utility Workers in installing, repairing and maintaining pumps, valves and motors in pumping and treatment plant related facilities.

Operating a lawn mower, tractor, steam and high pressure washer and GPS equipment.

Operating a dump truck, tag along trailer and transporting construction equipment and necessary materials upon having or obtaining a Commercial Driver's License.

Responding to emergency service calls during and after working hours, tagging customer's residences and providing temporary water and other aid as necessary.

Assisting with the flushing of the water distribution and transmission system on at least an annual basis.

Attending safety seminars, comprehending safety regulations and contributing to a safe working environment.

Answering the telephone and two (2) way radios.

Under close supervision, may operate a backhoe and other related motorized construction equipment.

Flagging traffic as necessary.

Assists with building, grounds and other maintenance tasks to include: cleaning and maintaining work areas, tools, vehicles and equipment; and snow removal.

Conducting vehicle material and equipment inventory.

Performs other duties as assigned or required.

Qualifications:

Graduation from high school, and one (1) year of general maintenance and construction experience, or any equivalent combination of education, experience and knowledge.

Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment. This position is also subject to random testing after hire.

Ability to perform a variety of unskilled and semi-skilled maintenance tasks.

Ability to perform basic mechanical operations.

Ability to follow oral and written instructions.

Ability to perform tasks in a safe manner.

Ability to read paper plans and maps and digital maps.

Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, supervisors and the general public.

Possession of a valid driver's license and good driving record.

Possession of or the ability to obtain a Class “A” Commercial driver's license within one year.

Possession of a valid Intermediate Work Zone Safety Training card or the ability to obtain one within one year.

Ability to work overtime and standby as required.

Available to perform maintenance work at other than the principle location and hours of work.

Available to work at night flushing water mains or other scheduled or emergency work.

Physical Requirements: