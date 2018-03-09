Water Utility Worker I/II
- Employer
- Fairfax Water
- Location
- Chantilly, Virginia
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 22, 2018
- Industry
- Utilities
- Career Level
- Entry Level
- Hours
- Full Time
Under close supervision of a Water Utility Crew Chief or Water Utility Worker IV, performs a variety of routine unskilled and semi-skilled manual duties required in the operation, maintenance and installation of the water distribution and transmission system and related facilities.
Responsibilities:
Performs a variety of routine unskilled and semi-skilled duties required in the operation, installation and maintenance of the water distribution and transmission system by:
- Participating and aiding higher level Water Utility Workers in locating, installing, adjusting and repairing new and existing water service connections, meter boxes, valves, curb boxes, water mains and fire hydrants.
- Participating and aiding higher level Water Utility Workers in installing, repairing and maintaining pumps, valves and motors in pumping and treatment plant related facilities.
- Operating a lawn mower, tractor, steam and high pressure washer and GPS equipment.
- Operating a dump truck, tag along trailer and transporting construction equipment and necessary materials upon having or obtaining a Commercial Driver's License.
- Responding to emergency service calls during and after working hours, tagging customer's residences and providing temporary water and other aid as necessary.
- Assisting with the flushing of the water distribution and transmission system on at least an annual basis.
- Attending safety seminars, comprehending safety regulations and contributing to a safe working environment.
- Answering the telephone and two (2) way radios.
- Under close supervision, may operate a backhoe and other related motorized construction equipment.
- Flagging traffic as necessary.
- Assists with building, grounds and other maintenance tasks to include: cleaning and maintaining work areas, tools, vehicles and equipment; and snow removal.
- Conducting vehicle material and equipment inventory.
- Performs other duties as assigned or required.
Qualifications:
- Graduation from high school, and one (1) year of general maintenance and construction experience, or any equivalent combination of education, experience and knowledge.
- Must pass a controlled substance (drug) test for employment. This position is also subject to random testing after hire.
- Ability to perform a variety of unskilled and semi-skilled maintenance tasks.
- Ability to perform basic mechanical operations.
- Ability to follow oral and written instructions.
- Ability to perform tasks in a safe manner.
- Ability to read paper plans and maps and digital maps.
- Ability to establish and maintain effective working relationships with co-workers, supervisors and the general public.
- Possession of a valid driver's license and good driving record.
- Possession of or the ability to obtain a Class “A” Commercial driver's license within one year.
- Possession of a valid Intermediate Work Zone Safety Training card or the ability to obtain one within one year.
- Ability to work overtime and standby as required.
- Available to perform maintenance work at other than the principle location and hours of work.
- Available to work at night flushing water mains or other scheduled or emergency work.
Physical Requirements:
- Ability to perform heavy physical tasks and lift up to one hundred (100) lbs.
- Ability to work in all climatic conditions including extreme heat and cold.