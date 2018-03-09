Business Development Officer

Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Business Development Officer to develop business relationships with prospective and existing members. The selected individual will provide direction for the organization and make recommendations to management regarding business development strategies, products, and services. This position will be expected to travel to cover Justice entire membership area. Knowledge of Home Equity and Mortgage loans and credit union products and services is desired.

Duties for this position include:

Fosters business development, including membership, loan, and deposit growth, in order to achieve annual growth targets set by senior management.

Actively cultivates relationships, including sourcing new membership and expanding existing relationships, and represents the credit union to outside organizations such as local businesses, sponsor groups, vendors, other financial institutions, and similar groups, primarily through networking and personal contact.

Enhances current and identifies new sponsorship opportunities for increasing credit union awareness within the field of membership area. Serves as the point of contact with sponsor organizations.

Maintains excellent knowledge of products and services offered by the credit union and its competitors.

Monitors financial industry trends and analyzes key data in order to develop recommendations for management regarding enhancements to products, pricing, and processes; cost efficiencies; and business development strategy.

Provides support and acts as in assistance to retail channel supervisors as needed, especially concerning public relations, member compliant/grievance response activity, and collateral materials, including electronic media.

Assists with the development of promotional strategies to meet business development goals.

Source new business memberships and expand existing relationships to drive business deposit and loan volume, primarily through networking and personal contact.

Required knowledge and Abilities:

Bachelor’s degree in marketing or related field preferred.

Two (2) to five (5) years of work experience with at least three (3) year’s specialized experience.

Ability to work a flexible schedule including attending evening and weekend special events. Frequent travel is required.

Justice FCU offers a competitive salary and one of the best benefits package around that includes generous leave, 401k with excellent employer match, health, dental, and prescription coverage, tuition reimbursement, training opportunities, and more.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter with salary requirements to hr@jfcu.org. Good credit history and the ability to pass a security clearance are required. Visit www.jfcu.org for more information. EOE