Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Financial Services Representative to provide and promote a variety of services to assist members with account transactions, including opening new shares and loans, performing account maintenance, cross-selling credit union products and services, and processing teller transactions.



Duties for this position include:

Identifying members’ needs and promoting quality service to membership, while adhering to credit union policies and procedures.

Informing members about other credit union services and promoting applicable products/services.

Identifying member needs and converting those needs into sales opportunities.

Opening new accounts, researching account problems; setting up and disbursing loans.

Conducting loan interviews; providing information that will both be beneficial to the member and the credit union.

Processing daily account transactions, such as withdrawals, deposits, account transfers, allotments, Visa/JLOC advances and bank wires.

Maintaining security measures at all times, including but not limited to negotiable instruments, member information, and computer systems.

Performing the duties of other positions as required this may include performing teller functions.

Required Knowledge and Abilities:

Minimum of two years of credit union or banking experience is required. The selected candidate will show demonstrated skill in customer service, professionalism, and cash handling ability. Those with professional, positive attitudes are encouraged to apply.