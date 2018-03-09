Internal Auditor

Justice Federal Credit Union seeks an Internal Auditor to plan and complete audits of all areas of the credit union in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards. This is a one-person internal audit operation. The selected individual will act as a compliance officer assuring observance with internal policies and external laws and regulations; ensure accurate and reliable information is produced by the credit union, and promote operational efficiencies with the goal of safeguarding the assets of the credit union.

Duties for this position include:

Develop and execute an annual audit plan and employ a risk-based approach auditing.

Analyze audit risks and assimilate audit areas by risk factor.

Conduct periodic audits in accordance with Generally Accepted Auditing Standards.

Complete individual internal control evaluations for areas audited. Analyze risk exposure of weaknesses identified.

Perform/document related audit tests including sample selection tying to the financial statements.

Document and summarize the results of the audit work performed.

Summarize audit exceptions and determine corrective action required to prevent such exceptions in the future.

Prepare recommendations to resolve the control weaknesses identified.

Report the results of the audit to management and Supervisory Committee.

Review that credit union policies and procedures are being followed.

Conduct branch audits.

Manage the performance of investigative matters concerning employees and/or members.

Assess and determine the level of Audit involvement for each investigative matter and communicate this level of involvement with Credit Union management and Supervisory Committee.

Obtain/prepare/maintain supporting documentation as requested and retain all work-papers.

Provide assistance for the external CPA firm’s review.

Provide assistance to NCUA with the annual examination and to any third party regarding outsourced reviews.

Keep abreast of regulatory/industry changes.

Required Knowledge and Abilities: