Help Desk Specialist

Justice Federal Credit Union seeks a Help Desk Specialist to support the stable operation of the in-house computer network by diagnosing, resolving, and documenting hardware and software network problems in a timely and accurate fashion. The selected candidate will be responsible for providing end user training and support.

Duties for this position include:

Provide technical assistance and training to end-users regarding the use of hardware or software via telephone, remote desktop or on-site support.

Set up and remove users in Active Directory.

Install, configure, test, maintain, monitor, and troubleshoot end user workstation hardware, software, networked peripheral devices, cabling, and networking hardware and software products.

Receive and respond to incoming calls, pages, and/or e-mails regarding network connectivity problems.

Responsible for performing jobs on daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly and yearly checklists and also documenting any procedural changes..

Consult with users to determine best hardware and software configurations to meet user needs and requirement

Maintain inventory of replacement parts and spare hardware necessary to respond to user problems.

Maintain hardware maintenance schedule and perform periodic preventive maintenance on all Justice FCU hardware.

Required knowledge and Abilities:.

Bachelor’s Degree in Computer Science or related field or relevant experience

One to Two years’ Microsoft network &/or desktop support experience preferred

Certifications: A+ and or Network+ preferred

Justice FCU offers a competitive salary and one of the best benefits package around that includes generous leave, 401k with excellent employer match, health, dental, and prescription coverage, tuition reimbursement, training opportunities, and more.

To apply, send your resume and cover letter with salary requirements to hr@jfcu.org. Good credit history and the ability to pass a security clearance are required. Visit www.jfcu.org for more information. EOE