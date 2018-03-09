Benefits Coordinator
- Employer
- Sparks Group
- Location
- Arlington, Virginia
- Salary
- Competitive Pay
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Ref
- AD216532
- Function
- Human Resources
- Industry
- Technology and Software
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Contract
Job Summary/Company:
Sparks Group is looking for an experienced Benefits Coordinator to provide support to the HR Department for a growing tech start up in Arlington! Apply now or call 703-821-1911.
Responsibilities:
- Provide assistance with day to day HR operations
- Ensure accuracy of employee data input into HRIS
- Assist employees with benefits enrollment and general benefits questions
- Assist with financial/payroll audits
Qualifications/Background Profile:
- 2+ years of payroll and benefits experience
- Strong attention to detail
- Ability to work in a fast paced environment
- Advanced Excel knowledge including Pivot Tables and VLookup
Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.
We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!
Similar jobs
Apply for Benefits Coordinator
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly