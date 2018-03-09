Benefits Coordinator

Employer
Sparks Group
Location
Arlington, Virginia
Salary
Competitive Pay
Posted
Mar 09, 2018
Closes
Apr 13, 2018
Ref
AD216532
Function
Human Resources
Industry
Technology and Software
Career Level
Experienced (Non-Manager)
Hours
Contract

Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is looking for an experienced Benefits Coordinator to provide support to the HR Department for a growing tech start up in Arlington! Apply now or call 703-821-1911.

Responsibilities:

  • Provide assistance with day to day HR operations
  • Ensure accuracy of employee data input into HRIS
  • Assist employees with benefits enrollment and general benefits questions
  • Assist with financial/payroll audits

Qualifications/Background Profile:

  • 2+ years of payroll and benefits experience
  • Strong attention to detail
  • Ability to work in a fast paced environment
  • Advanced Excel knowledge including Pivot Tables and VLookup 

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered. 

We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!

