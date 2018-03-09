Job Summary/Company:

Sparks Group is looking for an experienced Benefits Coordinator to provide support to the HR Department for a growing tech start up in Arlington! Apply now or call 703-821-1911.

Responsibilities:

Provide assistance with day to day HR operations

Ensure accuracy of employee data input into HRIS

Assist employees with benefits enrollment and general benefits questions

Assist with financial/payroll audits

Qualifications/Background Profile:

2+ years of payroll and benefits experience

Strong attention to detail

Ability to work in a fast paced environment

Advanced Excel knowledge including Pivot Tables and VLookup

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 703-821-1911 for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!