The department of Modern Languages, Linguistics and Intercultural Communication (MLLI) at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) is seeking a Visiting Lecturer in Linguistics for the 2018-2019 academic year to teach introductory linguistics courses, syntax, and a seminar in linguistics. Teaching load is 4 courses per semester. Ph.D. preferred. This is a one-year non-renewable position. Must have native/near-native proficiency in English. Employment is contingent upon the candidate obtaining and maintaining appropriate visa status, if applicable.

Send a one-page letter of application detailing your scholarly focus/interests and teaching experience, and your CV via Interfolio: https://apply.interfolio.com/49406 by April 9, 2018. For questions, please contact Dr. Steven Young, young@umbc.edu. Graduate transcripts and letters of reference will be requested of those candidates selected to be interviewed by the committee.

For more information about the MLLI Department, the Applied Linguistics area, and UMBC please consult http://mlli.umbc.edu and www.umbc.edu .

Members of minority groups, women, and individuals with disabilities are strongly encouraged to apply. UMBC is especially proud of the diversity of its student body and we seek to attract an equally diverse applicant pool for this position. We have a strong commitment to increasing faculty diversity. The Carnegie Foundation ranks UMBC in the category of Research Universities with high research activity. UMBC is an Affirmative Action/Equal Opportunity Employer.