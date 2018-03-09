The NASA Animation Fellowship is a yearlong program for animators wishing to explore the intersection of animation, motion graphics and science illustration. You will work with an outstanding team of animators, data visualizers, video producers, and science writers as you produce animations for some of NASA’s most exciting science missions: mind bending results from the Hubble Space Telescope, the inner workings of the hurricane heat engine, rivers of plasma racing beneath the surface of the Sun, an audacious new concept to sample the atmosphere of Venus, and extra solar planets made of clouds rubies and sapphires.

*Two Positions Available*

Essential Duties/Responsibilities:

Fellow is expected to make substantive contributions by using software such as Maya, After Effects, and Renderman to create animation and motion graphics content for use by a wide range of audiences: news media, museums, science centers, educators, and NASA’s popular social media streams

Assist senior animators by creating motion graphics, models, setting up scenes/lighting, rendering, compositing, and archiving

Develop your own projects from start to finish: attending meetings with scientists, storyboarding, modeling, creating final renders, and working advising on distribution strategies

Other job related duties as assigned

Required Qualifications:

Education:

Bachelors degree in animation, or fine arts related field

Experience:

Experience in techniques for the production of motion graphics and 3D computer animation including storyboarding, modeling, 3D lighting techniques, particle systems, texture mapping, compositing, and rendering

Strong technical skills and proficiency with design packages and illustration

Strong sense of composition, motion, light and color

Skill in translating and visualizing complex concepts and ideas

Experience with science or technology themes desired

Knowledge, Skills & Abilities:

Knowledge of animation techniques including creating 3D models, rigging, camera motion, using textures and lighting, rendering, and post production

Knowledge of general video production techniques such as storyboarding, camera operation, editing, and archiving

Thinking creatively

Able to work collaboratively

Attributes:

Candidates with an interest in science, space, and science communication will find this fellowship particularly rewarding.

Technology:

Fellows will work with computers, animation and rendering software.

Working Conditions:

Fellows work in a laboratory setting with several other animators.

Travel: n/a

Application instructions:

You must include links to a demo reel or samples of work. We are especially interested in any work you have related to science and technology subjects. You can see samples from our team: http://cilab.gsfc.nasa.gov Personal statement outlining your educational and professional development objectives. Describe your educational and professional experiences motivating your decision to pursue science animation. Resume with relevant work experience and educational highlights. Your resume, personal statement, and links to your reel must be combined into a single PDF.

Applicants should apply to the posting at https://usracareers.silkroad.com/ and include a letter of interest, resume, or curriculum vita. Review of candidates will begin immediately. Additional information on USRA can be found at www.usra.edu.

USRA is an Equal Opportunity Employer Minorities/Females/Protected Veterans/Disabled/Sexual Orientation/Gender Identity