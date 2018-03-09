Job Summary/Company:

Are you a polished administrative professional? Do you love helping an Executive with scheduling and coordinating meetings? Are you exceptional at customer service? Are you a master of Microsoft Office? You are in the right place! Sparks Group is currently hiring for well tenured Senior Administrative candidates to help coordinate projects, perform high level administrative functions, as well as assist high level executives. We are partnered with well known local financial institutions and are specifically seeking administrative support professionals with a background in financial, banking, or investment environments. If this describes your skill set and your desired role then don't hesitate to reach out! Contact us electronically or at 301-326-2525.

Responsibilities:

Schedule coordination and management

Answering phones with exceptional customer service

Taking meeting minutes

Process expense reports and accurate preparation of marketing handouts.

Balancing routine general ledger lines and expense accounts.

Works closely with both internal and external customers to meet service needs.

Assist with personnel payroll processing and record keeping

Organizing documents for company-wide meetings

Keeping inventory on supplies

Assisting executives with various administrative tasks

Arranging lunches

Qualifications/Background profile:

3-5 years of senior administrative work

Must have experience in complex travel arrangements

Excellent interpersonal skills

Must be proficient in MS Word, Outlook, Excel, and PowerPoint.

A professional who is eager to learn and excel

A College degree is preferred

Qualified candidates should send their resume OR call Sparks Group at 301-326-2525. for additional details. Please note resume must include a valid email address in order to be considered.



We look forward to discussing your background, your current job search, and your potential career path with Sparks Group!