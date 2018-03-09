Sidwell Friends School, a co-educational Quaker day school located in NW Washington, DC, seeks applications for an Interim Part-Time Upper School Ceramics Teacher for the 2018-19 school year. Responsibilities include teaching multiple levels of ceramics courses, managing and maintaining the ceramics studio, supplies, kiln, and other equipment, and working collaboratively with other faculty. A Bachelor’s degree in Fine Arts or Studio Arts (Master’s preferred), experience teaching ceramics to high-school aged students, knowledge of kiln operation (proper loading, unloading, and operation of the kiln), knowledge of current ceramic techniques, and an enthusiasm for working with adolescents are required.

Interested candidates should submit a cover letter, a current résumé, and contact information for three professional references via our online application.