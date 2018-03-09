Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner

LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT

NON-EXEMPT

LOCATION: Washington, D.C.

REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. with 1 hour for lunch (35-hour work week)

***Must be flexible to work overtime as needed

Mid-size law firm with a prestigious, fast-paced Trial and Appellate Litigation practice in the heart of D.C. seeks a Legal Administrative Assistant with one to five years of experience to support a named partner.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

>Providing general assistance / coverage to the Partner

>Assisting other attorneys and paralegals with court filings as well as the production of final documents (including copying and binding); preparing and completing e-filings with various courts

>Proofreading and editing documents for appropriate grammar, spelling, punctuation, formatting, and typographical errors with a high degree of accuracy

>Arranging and coordinating travel schedules and reservations

>Arranging and coordinating meetings, preparing agendas, making appointments, and reserving facilities

>Preparing attorney expense reports; entering attorney time for billing purposes

>Photocopying and scanning correspondence, pleadings, reports, and other printed materials

>Printing legal cases utilizing automated legal research sources

>Answering and screening incoming phone calls

>Other duties as assigned

QUALIFICATIONS:

>1-5 years of law firm experience

>High Prove It! scores (at least 85% in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook; at least 87% – no more than 5 wrong – in Grammar & Spelling; minimum typing speed of 65 WPM)

>Exceptional word processing / computer skills; knowledge of Windows applications and Microsoft Office Suite

>Excellent interpersonal skills to facilitate positive communication within a diverse group of clients, attorneys, support staff, and vendors

>Outstanding organizational / time management skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritize numerous tasks

>A polished and professional demeanor with great energy, eagerness, and the inclination to proactively seek out work / go above and beyond

If interested, please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.  

We look forward to hearing from you!

