Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
- Employer
- Legal E
- Location
- Washington D.C.
- Salary
- Salary commensurate with experience.
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Apr 13, 2018
- Function
- Administrative, Paralegal and Legal Secretary
- Industry
- Law
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
LEGAL ADMINISTRATIVE ASSISTANT
NON-EXEMPT
LOCATION: Washington, D.C.
REGULAR SCHEDULED HOURS: Monday through Friday, 9:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. with 1 hour for lunch (35-hour work week)
***Must be flexible to work overtime as needed
Mid-size law firm with a prestigious, fast-paced Trial and Appellate Litigation practice in the heart of D.C. seeks a Legal Administrative Assistant with one to five years of experience to support a named partner.
RESPONSIBILITIES:
>Providing general assistance / coverage to the Partner
>Assisting other attorneys and paralegals with court filings as well as the production of final documents (including copying and binding); preparing and completing e-filings with various courts
>Proofreading and editing documents for appropriate grammar, spelling, punctuation, formatting, and typographical errors with a high degree of accuracy
>Arranging and coordinating travel schedules and reservations
>Arranging and coordinating meetings, preparing agendas, making appointments, and reserving facilities
>Preparing attorney expense reports; entering attorney time for billing purposes
>Photocopying and scanning correspondence, pleadings, reports, and other printed materials
>Printing legal cases utilizing automated legal research sources
>Answering and screening incoming phone calls
>Other duties as assigned
QUALIFICATIONS:
>1-5 years of law firm experience
>High Prove It! scores (at least 85% in Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and Outlook; at least 87% – no more than 5 wrong – in Grammar & Spelling; minimum typing speed of 65 WPM)
>Exceptional word processing / computer skills; knowledge of Windows applications and Microsoft Office Suite
>Excellent interpersonal skills to facilitate positive communication within a diverse group of clients, attorneys, support staff, and vendors
>Outstanding organizational / time management skills with the ability to multi-task and prioritize numerous tasks
>A polished and professional demeanor with great energy, eagerness, and the inclination to proactively seek out work / go above and beyond
If interested, please submit your resume in Word format to sstrauss@mylegale.com.
We look forward to hearing from you!
Apply for Legal Administrative Assistant to Named Partner
Already uploaded your resume? Sign in to apply instantly