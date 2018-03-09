Sidwell Friends School, a co-educational Quaker day school located in NW Washington, DC, seeks a Middle School French teacher beginning in the 2018-2019 school year. The successful candidate will have experience teaching students age 12 and older and native or near-native proficiency in the French language.



Beyond the classroom, expectations include communicating effectively with students, communicating orally and in writing with parents, and working collaboratively with other teachers. This position is considered part time, as the number of sections varies year by year. Advising is also a part of this position. A bachelor’s degree is required, preferably in Education or French. A master’s is preferred.



This benefits eligible position begins in late August 2018. Applicants should submit a cover letter, resume and contact information for three professional references via our on-line application.