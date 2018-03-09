Responsible for registration process of new and current patients at the site. Completes check-in and check-out functions to include collection of co-pays, scheduling of appointments, and requests for medical records. Answers telephone calls and greets all patients and visitors with a smile.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Service Orientation, Typing Speed 30+ WPM

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Other

Must have ability to communicate with insurance carriers and discharge planners in a professional manner. Must be enthusiastic and energetic.