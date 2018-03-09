Instructor ACLS/BLS-Nursing / In Service Education
5 days left
- Employer
- Sentara Healthcare
- Location
- Harrisonburg, VA
- Posted
- Mar 09, 2018
- Closes
- Mar 17, 2018
- Function
- Nurse
- Industry
- Healthcare
- Career Level
- Experienced (Non-Manager)
- Hours
- Full Time
Job Description: Responsible for classroom and clinical instruction of students to include but not limited to: planning, developing and providing creative classroom and clinical learning experiences; teaching, coaching and mentoring in the classroom; writing and evaluating outcome based tests and competency performance assessments related to theory; writing, observing and evaluating competency performance exams; tutoring of and practicing with students; and evaluating student performance.
Education Level
Experience
License
Skills
Other
Education Level
High School Grad or Equivalent
Experience
Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Preferred: Related - 3 years
License
None, unless noted in the “Other” section below
Skills
Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Speaking, Writing
Preferred: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word
Other
Active certification through credentialing organization and/or licensure as appropriate. For Training Center instructor must be certified as AHA BLS, ACLS, and/or PALS instructor. Bachelors level degree in education or field of instruction preferred.