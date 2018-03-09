Responsible for classroom and clinical instruction of students to include but not limited to: planning, developing and providing creative classroom and clinical learning experiences; teaching, coaching and mentoring in the classroom; writing and evaluating outcome based tests and competency performance assessments related to theory; writing, observing and evaluating competency performance exams; tutoring of and practicing with students; and evaluating student performance.

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Preferred: Related - 3 years

License

None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Active Learning, Active Listening, Communication, Critical Thinking, Instructing, Learning Strategies, Speaking, Writing

Preferred: Microsoft Excel, Microsoft Word

Other

Active certification through credentialing organization and/or licensure as appropriate. For Training Center instructor must be certified as AHA BLS, ACLS, and/or PALS instructor. Bachelors level degree in education or field of instruction preferred.