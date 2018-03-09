Sentara Healthcare is currently recruiting for an experienced Pharmacy Technician to work as a Medication History Technician in support of our Pharmacy operations at Sentara Careplex Hospital in Hampton, VA. This is a Flexi/PRN, Rotating Shift (Days, Evenings & Nights) opening.

Responsible for collecting an accurate medication and allergy history for admitted patients in the Emergency Department (ED).

Education Level

High School Grad or Equivalent

Experience

Required: Pharmacy Technician - 2 years

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

License

Required: Cert Pharm Tech Board, Cert Pharmacy Tech

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below

Skills

Required: Communication, Complex Problem Solving, Critical Thinking, Mathematics

Preferred: None, unless noted in the “Other” section below